Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map