Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trudeau and Vancouver’s mayor talk housing, transit and opioid crisis

An official election call is expected any day now

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted his government’s record on some of the most sensitive issues facing Vancouver as he met with Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

Trudeau said before the meeting that government investments have resulted in the building, refurbising and creation of more homes for more people.

On the opioid crisis, Trudeau says he recognizes the extraordinary tragedy that it represents for communities, families and individuals.

He says his government has invested in assistance for front-line responders, changed pharmaceutical regulations, provided help for doctors and supported safe-consumption sites.

With an election call expected any day, Trudeau says his government made a choice four years ago to invest in infrastructure and transit across the country.

RELATED: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

Stewart thanked the prime minister and his government for the “record investments” in the city and said he looks forward to working with him.

The Canadian Press

