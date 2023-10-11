Truck fire causes multiple explosions on Hwy. 3 near Midway

Driver left the scene, according to fire chief, while blaze remains under investigation

Midway Fire/Rescue responded to a truck fire that briefly shut down Highway 3 just west of Midway Tuesday night. Photo: Submitted

Highway 3 was shut down Tuesday night (Oct. 10) after a truck caught fire, causing multiple explosions near Midway, with the driver leaving the scene.

Midway BC Fire/Rescue responded to the incident just west of Kettle River Museum at 10:24 p.m., according to Fire Chief Michael Daloise. Traffic was brought to a halt along the highway for a short period while crews extinguished the vehicle and cleaned debris off of the road.

In all, six firefighters with one engine and a utility vehicle responded to this incident. The fire was under control within minutes of arriving on scene, Daloise said.

The fire is under investigation. It remains unclear if the driver has made contact with police or fire officials.

Midway BC Fire/Rescue is also reminding everyone to ensure that their vehicle maintenance is up to date as we move into the winter driving season. Having an emergency kit in your vehicle is always a good idea.

