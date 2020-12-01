Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

A man has critical injuries after the vehicle he was driving plunged about nine metres from a BC Ferries exit ramp to the pavement below at the Tsawwassen BC Ferries terminal on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

Delta police public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said officers were called to the scene at 12:35 p.m.

“There was only one person in the vehicle,” Leykauf told Black Press Media by phone. “No one on the ground was injured.”

BC Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall said the incident occurred as vehicles were leaving the vessel Coastal Renaissance, which had arrived from the Duke Point terminal near Nanaimo.

She says the vehicle accelerated sharply after it left the vessel and crashed through a concrete barrier on the upper exit ramp, landing on its roof on the road below.

Marshall says the man, who was driving a crew-cab pickup truck, was the lone occupant of the vehicle and no one else was hurt.

