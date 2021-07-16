Trozzo Creek wildfire grows to 670 hectares

Other fires in the region have also grown significantly

The Trozzo Creek wildfire, 7.5 km from Winlaw, had grown to an estimated 670 hectares as of the morning of July 16, up from 390 hectares on July 14, according to a B.C. Wildfire Service bulletin.

“Observed fire behaviour has been moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with torching or passive crown front, moving into the backcountry,” the bulletin states. “This fire behaviour continues to be seen because of significant amounts of dry ground fuels and dead standing timber.”

The fire was caused by lightning and was discovered on July 9.

There are 60 firefighters, two helicopters, and three pieces of heavy equipment fighting the fire.

“The objective for the day is to limit the spread toward the west by continuing to build containment lines on the west and northwest perimeter,” the July 16 bulletin says. “Ground crews will continue building fuel free and putting down hose lay, with heavy equipment developing a machine guard where the terrain allows for it.”

Heavy equipment will work to give crews access to inaccessible areas. Helicopters will continue to support ground crews with guard construction by bucketing flare-ups and patrolling.

Several modified response fires – fires that are being monitored but not actively fought – in the northern part of the West Kootenay have grown considerably in the past 24 hours.

The Cultus Creek fire, located 35 km northwest of Creston, has grown to 611 hectares from 460 since July 15.

The Akokli Creek fire has grown from 95 to 356 hectares since July 15. This fire is located 7.5 km east of Boswell on the east shore of Kootenay Lake. The Redding Creek fire, 14 km east of Boswell, has grown from 100 to 131 hectares.

The Mount Ruppel fire, 14 km east of Slocan, has grown to 360 hectares from 130 since July 15. The Octopus Creek fire, located 34 km west of Passmore, has grown from 25 hectares to 230.

The Kimbol fire, 10 km north of Nakusp, is reportedly still at 47 km as it was on July 15.

The status of fires can be tracked on the BC Wildfire Dashboard.



