Trozzo Creek fire near Winlaw grows to 742 hectares

The Trozzo Creek fire near Winlaw is still out of control and has grown to 742 hectares, according to a bulletin issued the morning of July 19 by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is being fought by 52 firefighters, three helicopters, and seven pieces of heavy equipment.

“Winds were challenging the crews on this incident yesterday,” the bulletin states. “The south flank was held with the support of air tankers laying down retardant and helicopters bucketing. Driven by winds and heavy fuels, the fire did grow, mainly towards the north.

“A small excursion was spotted to the west, but crews were quick to contain it with the help of the helicopter group. To the east, tight lines of fuel free and direct attack suppression tactics are moving containment efforts forward. Two helicopter pads were completed.

“Today work continues on the north flank by the heavy equipment group to build a machine guard. Crews will continue to focus their suppression efforts on the west and northwest perimeter. Helicopters will continue to support as needed.”

The fire, started by lightning, was discovered July 9.