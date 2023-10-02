Three grizzly bears who had been seen around Nelson were captured, sedated and safely relocated. The one seen sleeping here is the sow. Photo: Lisa Thomson/WildSafe BC

Three grizzly bears who had been seen around Nelson were captured, sedated and safely relocated. The one seen sleeping here is the sow. Photo: Lisa Thomson/WildSafe BC

Trio of grizzlies safely relocated out of Nelson area

The bears were captured and moved away from the city

Three grizzly bears who were seen wandering around Nelson have been trapped and relocated.

WildSafeBC Nelson announced Monday that the sow and two cubs, whose presence had shut down the Rail Trail and nearby mountain bike routes, were captured.

“Thank you to all who reported sightings, obeyed trail closures, secured your garbage and extended kind words and support. Particular thanks to the Mountain Station community for sitting tight, safe inside during this morning’s operation.”

Grizzly bears are a rare sight in Nelson, but black bears have typically been more common.

Residents were outraged when 13 black bears were destroyed by conservation officers within city limits throughout 2022. A total of 21 were killed last year in the region between Taghum and Queens Bay, which includes Nelson.

This year however has been quiet, with no bears killed in Nelson as of Aug. 31. The drop in deaths coincides with what Mayor Janice Morrison has previously said is stricter enforcement of the Waste Management and Wildlife Attractant Bylaw.

The safe ending to the grizzly family’s visit to Nelson follows a bear attack in Alberta’s Banff National Park that killed two people Friday.

@pillikia I live for these moments #grizzlybear #🧸 #autumn #foru #canada #scawy ♬ Out getting ribs – Feelingblew

READ MORE:

VIDEO: Sharp rise in number of bears being put down in B.C.

Grizzly bears in Quesnel subdivision cause concern, debate

Previous story
Vaccine fatigue: 55% of British Columbians plan to get a COVID shot this fall

Just Posted

Three grizzly bears who had been seen around Nelson were captured, sedated and safely relocated. The one seen sleeping here is the sow. Photo: Lisa Thomson/WildSafe BC
Trio of grizzlies safely relocated out of Nelson area

B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a press conference Thursday the Ministry and Grand Forks city staff are working to address the recent emergency room closure and recruit and retain more health care professionals as the province looks toward the coming flu and COVID season, as well as permanent solutions. Photo: Gazette files
Province working to address Grand Forks emergency room closure

In honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Silver Creek Elementary School (SCEC) will be hosting the Project Heart Canoe — a canoe of student created artwork that honours residential school survivors and expresses a message of healing. (Project Heart Canoe)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the history of Canada’s residential schools?

(Pixabay.com)
Man arrested with loaded firearm in Creston