Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)

Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Three members of the Hells Angels are charged with assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering after a May 1 incident in Langley.

“It was a serious assault,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The attack took place during the day in the Willoughby area. There was a single victim involved who suffered injuries during the attack.

Very little information is being released beyond that, Largy said.

“We’re trying to protect the victim,” she said.

Online court records show that Daniel Patrick MacIver, Derek Robert Nishi, and Antonio Scorda are all charged with both offences.

Langley RCMP issued arrest warrants for the three suspects after the attack. One was arrested leaving his house, and the other two turned themselves in after that, Largy said.

Persons charged with criminal offenses are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Media reports indicate all three suspects are full-patch Hells Angels members, with Nishi and Scorda members of the White Rock chapter of the gang, which despite the name has its clubhouse in Langley’s Milner area.

MacIvor is reportedly a member of the Vancouver chapter.

Scorda has a previous conviction for an assault that took place in Langley the summer of 2012. He was found guilty in early 2013.

The Hells Angels have an often-violent history in Langley.

On Oct. 16, 2016, Hells Angels member Robert Green was shot and killed on a property on 72nd Avenue near 240th Street in rural Langley. His killer, Jason Wallace, a friend and associate to Green with ties to the local 856 gang, turned himself in to the police a little over 24 hours later.

The dismembered body of Shaun Alan Clary, an associate of Wallace who was also at the party where Green was shot, was found by the side of Robertson Crescent, in a slaying IHIT confirmed was believed linked to Green’s slaying.

READ MORE: Coroner’s report has few details in death of Langley Hells Angel

The biker club also had a habit of booking Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre for parties that included heavy drinking and strippers, often pretending to be soccer clubs or retirement parties when they signed up.

Gang members were holding the parties annually at least up until 2016. After internal staff complaints to Township management about the practice leaked, the Township council approved a new facilities rental policy.

READ MORE: Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze fueled stripper parties

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeHells AngelsLangleyLangley RCMP

Previous story
‘I’m not going to die today’: B.C. man 1 of 4 to stop bank robber
Next story
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Just Posted

On Monday, May 31, the flag at the Yaqan Nukiy School was lowered to half mast in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston lowers flags to half mast in honour of residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops

Time to get active! (Pixabay)
Join the challenge to help Creston become Canada’s most active community

ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge began June 1

The Campbell family are avid bikers, and they've found solace in the outdoor activity during the pandemic. (Submitted)
Kootenay residents encouraged to break out their bikes this week

BC residents are GoingByBike May 31 to June 6

A fully loaded fuel truck slipped off a forest service road and landed in Lemon Creek in July 2013. File photo
Slocan Valley’s Lemon Creek fuel spill class action suit gets second go-ahead

The lawsuit stems from the July 2013 spill of 35,000 litres of jet fuel

The West Kootenay continues to see low numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Five more COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

There were no new cases in Castlegar and Trail

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

Abbotsford resident Garry Amyot helped prevent a suspect from stealing money and possibly hurting others at a Scotiabank location in Abbotsford. (Submitted)
‘I’m not going to die today’: B.C. man 1 of 4 to stop bank robber

68-year-old Garry Amyot shares story of how he and others prevented potential tragedy in bank

(Black Press Media files)
Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman

Man was arrested following assaults

The stop comes after a month-long provincial campaign focused on high risk driving. (RCMP photo)
Excessive speed leads to vehicle impoundment

The Albertan driver was travelling 123 kilometers an hour over the limit in a construction zone

Most Read