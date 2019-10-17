Transportation Safety Board to investigate sunken tug in B.C.’s Howe Sound

Sheena M capsized and sank on Oct. 1 not far from the BC Ferries terminal in Langdale

Transportation Safety Board of Canada is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation accidents. (TSB/Flickr)

The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to look into the sinking of a tug boat in British Columbia’s Howe Sound.

The board says in a statement that the tug Sheena M capsized and sank on Oct. 1 not far from the BC Ferries terminal in Langdale.

The Canadian Coast Guard spokeswoman said there were two people aboard the tug and both got out unharmed.

A coast guard statement after the sinking said the tug, which remains at the bottom of Howe Sound, had about 1,000 litres of diesel and 200 litres of oil aboard when it sank.

The B.C. government’s spill incident overview says Western Canada Marine Response Corp. deployed a boom around sensitive, high-priority areas near the incident site to protect resources at risk.

The overview says a search days after the sinking by wildlife specialists and members of the local First Nation found no oiled or distressed wildlife.

The Canadian Press

