Transit routes renumbered in Creston Valley

The changes are effective as of June 1

As of June 1, BC Transit has renumbered some of the routes in the Creston Valley transit systems.

“Routes are being renumbered in order to provide clarity for customers planning trips between these regional transit systems by removing route number duplication,” said BC Transit in a release.

“While this has not been an issue to this point, the introduction of the NextRide automatic vehicle location technology requires the renumbering of some routes.”

The NextRide technology will provide information on the exact location of the bus and provide next stop announcements beginning in late June or early July.

“[We] appreciates the understanding of customers during this time and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” said the rekease,

In the Creston Valley Transit System, the route 1 Town Shuttle/Erickson will be divided into two routes – the 51 Town Shuttle Erickson, which will service the downtown to Erickson portion of the route, and the 52 North Creston, which will service the portion of the route between Downtown, the Creston Valley Mall, and the Ramada Hotel.

The schedule and service levels on these routes and all others has not changed. Route names will not change and signage will be posted at bus stops indicating the new route numbering.

The new route numbers are:

Please pick up a new Rider’s Guide for all route renumbering details or check for alerts regularly and sign up to receive route-specific email notifications at bctransit.com/creston-valley/schedules-and-maps.

