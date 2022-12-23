Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Penalty dropped from $88,000 to $4,000

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

RELATED: Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work

EnvironmentPipelineTransMountain

Previous story
Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace
Next story
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit

Just Posted

Town of Creston. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
CUPE Local 2092 and Town of Creston’s council ratify five-year labour agreement

The Creston Valley Hospital. (Photo by Aaron Hemens)
East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s Starlite Campaign supports the Creston Valley Hospital

On Dec. 17, the Thunder Cats faced the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, winning 6-4. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Shaw, Analog Dog Creative Ltd.)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats win last 4 out of 6 games

At this point of the season, most bears have denned up until spring. (City of Mission photo)
End of season for WildSafeBC Selkirk-Purcell