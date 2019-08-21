Pipe being used for the Trans Mountain pipeline. Construction on the pipeline could restart by mid-September, the Crown corporation says. (Trans Mountain Corp.)

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Construction is slated to begin again on the Trans Mountain pipeline.

In a notice issued Wednesday by Trans Mountain Corp., the Crown corporation said it had given its prime construction contractors 30 days notice to begin “hiring workers, procuring goods and services and developing detailed construction work plans.”

About 4,200 workers are expected to be employed building the pipeline, Trans Mountain Corp. said. The federal government purchased the pipeline expansion back in 2018 for $4.5 billion.

It went through a re-approval process earlier this year and was green lit in June.

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Work is scheduled to start up again in communities along the route between Edmonton and the terminals in Burnaby. This will include a right-of-way in Alberta and an “immediate” return to work at the Burnaby and Westridge Marine terminals.

“Clearly this Project has been subjected to numerous delays and setbacks over the past several years. With today’s announcement on the commencement of construction, I firmly believe that we are finally able to start delivering the significant national and regional benefits we have always committed to,” said CEO Ian Anderson.

The Crown corporation said if it gets the permits and approvals it needs on time, the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022.

The federal national resources minister Amarjeet Sohi is expected to provide more details on the project in Alberta Wednesday.

READ MORE: Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

READ MORE: Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

READ MORE: Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior
Next story
Kootenay Conservation Program develops free online tool to help communities

Just Posted

Kootenay Conservation Program develops free online tool to help communities

The Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP) has developed a free online tool to… Continue reading

KES hosts the Encore program for people aged 55 and up

Encore is an exciting and innovative program offered by Kootenay Employment Services.… Continue reading

UPDATED: MV Balfour ferry returns to service

The 65-year-old ferry had been out of action for a month

RCMP attend a wedding celebration to arrest wedding crasher

Creston RCMP responded to 87 calls for assistance from Aug. 13 -… Continue reading

Rossland council urges minister to kill Jumbo Glacier Resort project

Mayor writes letter panning ski resort on environmental, legal, and economic grounds

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

Most Read