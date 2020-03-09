Trail RCMP photo of female armed robbery suspect.

Trail RCMP seek female suspect in armed robbery

Police report the crime occurred at the East Trail Safeway on Sunday

The Trail RCMP are looking for tips to identify an armed robber – reported to be a woman – who held up a local pharmacy on Sunday.

The lone female suspect is reported to have approached the pharmacy counter at the East Trail Safeway just before 11:15 a.m. on March 8, and produced a note wherein she demanded methadone.

She was also reported to have been seen in possession of a black handgun, which was concealed in a re-useable shopping bag, stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

“It is very fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this brazen daytime crime,” O’Donaghey said.

The woman managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of methadone.

The suspect has been described to police as a Caucasian woman, approximately 5 foot 4 inches to 5 foot 6 inches tall.

She was seen wearing a large dark green and yellow winter coat with the hood up, a pair of dark baggy pants, a pair of dark shoes, a black brimmed baseball cap with white lettering, and a pair of sunglasses.

The bag she was carrying is described as a black re-usable grocery bag with the phrase “Just COZY,” written on it.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or has any information that may assist police, is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberyCity of TrailCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases
Next story
Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event

Just Posted

No coronavirus in Colville area, says school district

Suspected person tested negative for the COVID-19 virus

School District 8 cancels student trips to Italy due to coronavirus outbreak

The federal government has advised against travel to Northern Italy

Classes resume in Colville, Washington after coronavirus scare

Officials say they have isolated anyone who may have been in contact with a suspected case

Windstorm downs power lines across swath of West Kootenay

Hundreds still without power on Wednesday morning

Colville schools close a second day on coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

Trail RCMP seek female suspect in armed robbery

Police report the crime occurred at the East Trail Safeway on Sunday

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Most Read