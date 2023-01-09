Trail RCMP respond to 2 separate stabbings in just over a week

Unrelated alleged crimes occurred Dec. 28 in Montrose and Jan. 5 in Trail

Trail police have reported two serious and separate cases of domestic violence that recently occurred, one over the holidays and the other, a few days after the new year.

The first alleged crime happened the night of Wednesday, Dec. 28 at a residence located in the 700 block of 11th Avenue in Montrose.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the RCMP responded to an alleged assault with a weapon between a 38-year-old male and a woman, aged 35.

Officers suspect what began as a verbal argument allegedly escalated into the man choking the woman and using a knife to cut her abdomen.

The Montrose man also suffered what appeared to be serious self-inflicted knife wounds to his leg and arm that required medical treatment.

Police arrested the suspect for assault with a weapon. He was taken into custody and lodged in the cellblock at the Trail detachment.

After appearing before a judge via telephone, the man was released from custody on conditions.

The accused is slated for his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Jan. 12.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich confirmed to the Trail Times Monday morning that the victim is recovering from her injuries, and beginning supported by the RCMP and Trail RCMP Victim Services.

Downtown stabbing

The morning of Thursday, Jan. 5, frontline RCMP officers and Emergency Health Services (ambulance) responded to the call from a residence located in the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue, in East Trail.

Police report that inside the home, a 27-year-old Trail man had allegedly stabbed his 74-year old father, also from Trail.

Officers arrested the suspect outside of the residence without incident.

As of press time, he was still in police custody.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Trail hospital for treatment to his single stab wound.

Police confirmed to the Times on Monday that the father was treated for his stab wound, described as “not life-threatening” however; he remains in hospital due to complications from other medical conditions.

“Trail and Greater District RCMP will be recommending one count of aggravated assault against the 27-year-old Trail man,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reports. “No one else was at risk in this event.”

