Trail RCMP on the lookout for wanted man

The RCMP is asking the public for assistance in tracking down 43-year-old Jarrid Constantin

Trail RCMP are on the lookout for a wanted man.

The Trail and District RCMP are looking for 43-year-old Jarrid Constantin, and is asking the public for assistance in tracking down the Trail man.

“Jarrid Constantin has an outstanding BC-wide endorsed warrant of arrest for possession of a firearm while prohibited,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a release. Constantin is believed to be actively avoiding his arrest in the Trail area.

Constantin is a five-foot-eight caucasian male, weighing 154 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Constantin may be armed and is considered dangerous. Please do not approach him or attempt to intervene yourself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.

