Trail RCMP looking for tips, video of Friday car bomb explosion

RCMP: Montrose victim expected to recover from his grievous injuries

SED Provincial General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Services, and the E Division Explosive Device Unit assisted Trail RCMP with the crime scene investigation over the weekend. Image: RCMP logo

Trail police are asking for witnesses — and any video surveillance footage — to a vehicle explosion that left a Montrose man with grievous injuries early Friday morning.

The RCMP and emergency services were called to the 200 block of 8th Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m., Sept. 9, after an explosion occurred inside a vehicle parked in the driveway at the residence.

According to police, the victim was located inside the vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital in Trail.

SED Provincial General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Services, and the E Division Explosive Device Unit assisted Trail RCMP with the crime scene investigation over the weekend.

Trail RCMP will remain the lead investigating agency, but will be supported by RCMP speciality units and CFSEU (Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit B.C.).

Police suspect this incident was targeted toward the victim.

“It may have connections to organized crime and drug trafficking,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times. “The victim continues to receive medical attention and is expected to recover from his grievous injuries.”

Witnesses or anyone with video footage is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers 1 (800).222.8477.

