Trail police looking for tips to identify this fuzzy green thief

Trail police are warning this guy is lingering around Trail trying to steal Christmas. Photo: Trail RCMP

Grinch get-away

On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., a frontline Trail RCMP officer responded to a report of a furry green suspect in a red suit stealing the show at the Santa Parade, in East Trail.

The officer conducted surveillance of a well-known Grinch but was unable to stop him from stealing candy and throwing snowballs at parade onlookers.

The Grinch disappeared at the end of the night and is believed to be planning to steal Christmas in the Trail and Greater District area.

Trail RCMP ask the public to report all sightings of a green furry creature dressed as Santa. He may be accompanied by a small dog, dressed as Rudolph, pulling a large sleigh.

ChristmasCity of TrailRCMP Briefs