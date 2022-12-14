Trail police are warning this guy is lingering around Trail trying to steal Christmas. Photo: Trail RCMP

Trail police are warning this guy is lingering around Trail trying to steal Christmas. Photo: Trail RCMP

Trail police looking for tips to identify this fuzzy green thief

Grinch spotted in East Trail trying to steal Christmas

Grinch get-away

On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., a frontline Trail RCMP officer responded to a report of a furry green suspect in a red suit stealing the show at the Santa Parade, in East Trail.

The officer conducted surveillance of a well-known Grinch but was unable to stop him from stealing candy and throwing snowballs at parade onlookers.

The Grinch disappeared at the end of the night and is believed to be planning to steal Christmas in the Trail and Greater District area.

Trail RCMP ask the public to report all sightings of a green furry creature dressed as Santa. He may be accompanied by a small dog, dressed as Rudolph, pulling a large sleigh.

ChristmasCity of TrailRCMP Briefs

Previous story
National average rent rose to a record $2,024 in November: Rentals.ca
Next story
Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos

Just Posted

Trail police are warning this guy is lingering around Trail trying to steal Christmas. Photo: Trail RCMP
Trail police looking for tips to identify this fuzzy green thief

A house on 9 Ave S burned down on Sunday. (Photo by Erik Redding)
Creston home lost to blaze

A four-kilometre stretch of Highway 3A near Wynndel has been closed. (DriveBC)
Police incident closes Highway 3A north of Creston

The Castlegar courthouse. File photo
Woman who stabbed two Castlegar teens sentenced to six years