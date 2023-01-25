Trail police looking for tips to identify suspects in two ‘suspicious incidents’

Trail detachment received two separate reports of suspicious incidents on Monday, Jan. 23

Trail police are asking the public for tips to identify two drivers allegedly involved in “two suspicious incidents.”

“We are not sure if they are related,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Times.

“From the description, it does not sound like it. We are looking to identify both vehicles and drivers to see if they are connected.”

The first call about a suspicious driver came into the Trail detachment on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

Wicentowich says that’s when an officer received a report of a man driving a dark blue 2014 Chevrolet Express van bearing Alberta licence plate CKZ 7820.

He was allegedly slowly following behind two elementary school aged girls on Highway Drive in Glenmerry.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m., two hours before the RCMP were contacted.

“Officers were not able to locate the man and his van,” Wicentowich said. “The man was described as having a darker (complexion).”

That same day, a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer received a second report of a suspicious man, driving a blue/black older model truck.

He was reported to have approached a Trail mother and her two young children on Nelson Avenue, in West Trail.

The man is reported to have parked his truck on the road before exiting to make contact with the woman and her children.

“He allegedly smelled the woman’s hair and asked her if she had a husband,” Wicentowich said. “The man then attempted to engaged her son in a conversation by asking him where he lived and if he liked gifts.”

The woman reported that she noticed the interior of the truck contained children’s toys and books, and the truck bed contained several garbage bags.

Police say the interaction ended without further incident.

The RCMP patrolled the city but were unable to locate the man and his truck.

The vehicle is described as a black or blue older model Ford Ranger or Chevrolet S10.

The man is described as 36 to 45 years old, scruffy looking, with dark, short, shaggy spiked hair and dark coloured eyes.

Trail police do not know if these two incidents are connected and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the described vehicles.

If you should spot either vehicle, contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

