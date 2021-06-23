Note: Model and year of stolen Ford Escape but this is not the vehicle taken on Saturday. Image: ConsumerReports.org

Trail police issue BOLO for stolen vehicle

Ford Escape stolen from Iris Crescent on June 19

Trail police are asking the public to keep a lookout for a grey SUV stolen from a Glenmerry neighbourhood on the weekend.

The Trail detachment received a complaint the evening of June 19 that a 2008 Ford Escape bearing BC licence plate EK5 51L was lifted from Iris Crescent in Trail.

Police say the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside the glove box.

Anyone who spots this vehicle is urged to contact the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566, or the nearest police detachment as the SUV could be anywhere in the West Kootenay and beyond.

The Trail RCMP reminds the public to lock their vehicles and store keys in a secure location.

