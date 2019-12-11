Traffic Services seizes over 350 pounds of cannabis near Salmo

An officer with the Southeast District Traffic Services stopped a pickup/trailer combination on Highway 3 near Salmo, BC, for a suspected driver’s licence infraction. (Photo credit B.C. RCMP)

On Dec. 5 an officer with the Southeast District Traffic Services stopped a pickup/trailer combination on Highway 3 near Salmo, BC, for a suspected driver’s licence infraction.

Upon speaking with the two men in the pickup, the officer formed sufficient grounds to arrest both men for possession for the purpose of trafficking. A subsequent search of the pickup and trailer yielded over 350 pounds of cannabis in vacuum-sealed bags.

The pickup and trailer have been seized and the men, both from the West Kootenays, were released on a promise to appear for a future court date as the investigation continues.

While cannabis possession, production, distribution and sale have been legalized, the quantity, the manner in which it is packaged, the way it may be distributed and sold remains strictly regulated by law.

“The primary mission of BC RCMP Traffic Services is road safety and putting the brakes on travelling criminals that use BC’s highways for their criminal activity,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov in a press release. “The production, distribution and sale of illegal cannabis actually hurt our economy as it permits criminals to avoid paying taxes which support many government programs on which people rely every day.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter