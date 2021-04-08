Traffic from Highway 1 will be diverted through Kootenay National Park this spring. Kootenay National Park Facebook

Traffic from Highway 1 will be diverted through Kootenay National Park this spring. Kootenay National Park Facebook

Traffic from Highway 1 will be diverted through Kootenay National Park this spring

Highway 1 will be closed west of Yoho National Park

A major route to Alberta in the East Kootenay will be a little busier this spring as the B.C. Ministry of Transportation will be closing Highway 1 west of Field from April 12 to June 1, 2021 due to twinning of the highway through Kicking Horse Canyon.

Traffic will be diverted down to Highway 93 South to Kootenay National Park and B.C. Highway 95, says a release from Parks Canada. Yoho National Park will remain open.

The annual Olive Lake no-stopping zone in Kootenay National Park, just into the park from Radium Hot Springs, will be implemented again in 2021 for the safety of people and wildlife. Additionally, trained wildlife officers will regularly conduct road patrols and dandelions are being removed from roadsides.

There is no cell coverage or WiFi in Kootenay National Park. Visitors are reminded to plan ahead by checking Drive BC and Alberta 511 for the most up to date road information.

An emergency telephone is available at the Kootenay Crossing Operations Centre. An additional three emergency phones will be installed by fall 2021 at Marble Canyon day-use area, Simpson River trailhead and at Kootenay River day-use area.

READ: No-stopping zone implemented for highway stretch through Kootenay National Park

READ: A grizzly takes a walk in Kootenay Park


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies

Just Posted

A death at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna was reported in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak April 7. (Google Maps)
Death at Kelowna care home among Interior Health COVID numbers

91 new cases, outbreak over in one unit at Kelowna General Hospital

Nelson and Creston each had eight new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 28 to April 3. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Nelson, Creston areas each report eight new cases of COVID-19

The numbers are for the week of March 28 to April 3

Over 1,000 households and 34 community groups were asked about the future of Campbell Field. Illustration: Regional District of Central Kootenay
Residents want large concert venue built between Nelson and Castlegar

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is considering the future of Campbell Field

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

Castlegar courthouse
Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Traffic from Highway 1 will be diverted through Kootenay National Park this spring. Kootenay National Park Facebook
Traffic from Highway 1 will be diverted through Kootenay National Park this spring

Highway 1 will be closed west of Yoho National Park

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies

Teacher showed multiple inappropriate movies and failed to supervise students

Josee Cabral is seen in her office in Chateauguay, Que. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Watch the details to help avoid financial headaches when filing your tax return

Small, easily avoidable mistakes could end up costing you if you’re not careful

B.C. beekeepers will face extra supply challenges this year thanks to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID

No, bees aren’t getting COVID, it’s the supply chain that’s been disrupted

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Tofino woman apologizes after comparing B.C. mask mandate to residential schools

First Nations Chief Moses Martin, a survivor said ‘I’ll put a mask on any day instead of the experience that I had’

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Most Read