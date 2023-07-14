Town of Creston working to mitigate affordable housing issues with action plan

A committee is meeting regularly to approve actions outlined in the plan.

The Town of Creston is working to increase affordable housing options in the area.

Asha DeLisle, affordable housing and climate change coordinator at the Town of Creston, said the town has adopted an action plan to help with the situation.

The RDCK Housing Action Plan was adopted in January 2023 to help bring more affordable housing options to Creston.

DeLisle shared some statistics from the action plan that demonstrate the lack of affordable housing in Creston. 2021 data says 17.7 per cent of people in unaffordable housing, and 8.7 per cent are in a “core housing need, with unaffordable, inadequate, or unsuitable housing.”

“Part of the reason why we think these statistics are the way that they are is the supply problem, for one. There’s not enough affordable housing.”

There are 19 actions outlined in the plan that are meant to mitigate the affordable housing problem in Creston.

DeLisle explained that there are too many single family homes, and not enough availability of housing such as duplexes and apartments. Low vacancy rates for rentals don’t help the matter either.

An affordable housing committee will approve the individual actions on the plan.

The affordable housing committee met for the first time in June 2022, and is comprised of representatives from a variety of backgrounds, including the building development, health, services, social advocacy and real estate sectors. Members from other community groups such as Creston Valley Community Housing Society, RDCK and Yaqan Nuki.

“It’s a large group of people who come together to make a change with the housing situation. It’s a pretty great group of people,” said DeLisle.

This committee was formed to help guide the housing action plan.

Many of the items in the action plan involve zoning changes and increasing density.

Although the Housing Action Plan had been approved by the town council, the specific actions outlined in the plan have yet to be approved by the committee.

The committee most recently met on June 20, and they decided to defer approving the actions until they had received more information, said DeLisle.

The committee will be looking at the actions again on July 18, for further consideration.

DeLisle said the town is also working on a housing hub website so people can better access information.

affordable housingCommunityHousingLocal News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian police, emergency agencies consider adopting Meta’s Threads
Next story
Hiker dies after falling 200 feet into canyon in West Vancouver

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson (left) and Jennifer Whiteside, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. Whiteside was in Nelson on July 13 for a series of community meetings. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: No evidence decriminalization has led to increase in public drug use: B.C. addictions minister

Pierre Poilievre visited Trail on July 13. Photos: Trail Times
Poilievre pitches Conservatives as ‘common sense’ party in Trail, Castlegar

A member of BC Wildfire Services has died battling a blaze outside Revelstoke. (Black Press Photo)
BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke

SD8 is assembling, packaging and mailing learning crates to kindergarten students and their families enrolled in the Elev8 Kindergarten program starting this fall. Photo: Submitted
New SD8 program makes kindergarten more flexible for families