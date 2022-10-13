Town of Creston to hold opening of restored wetlands project

The public is welcome to check out Dwight and Rosamond Moore Community Wetland on Oct. 18

Next week, the public will be invited to see the completed restoration of the Crawford Hill reservoir.

Work began in early 2021, and environmental restoration of the former reservoir is now complete. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m., the community is welcome to attend the opening of the Dwight and Rosamond Moore Community Wetland, located at 230 24 Ave. North.

“This project would not have been possible without partnership with Creston Community Forest who made it possible to create this natural public open space for people to enjoy and learn about the wetlands,” said Mayor Ron Toyota.“We are also grateful to Columbia Basin Trust for the grant funding received through their Environmental Stewardship Program, and the Regional District of Central Kootenay who donated the upper reservoir land and funding for site decommissioning.”

The new wetlands were named after after longtime residents of the Creston Valley, Dwight and Rosamond Moore, who have been recognized for their significant contributions and dedication to the local wetlands and wildlife of the Creston Valley.

In 2018, the Arrow Creek Water Distribution System was completed. The open reservoirs, which once supplied water to Creston and Erickson, were decommissioned in favour of modern, closed-system reservoirs.

By closing the last open reservoir, it provided an opportunity to make a large portion of the site open to the public. Town council determined that the site should be repurposed into an educational wetland ecosystem to showcase the natural environment and provide public space for the residents of Crawford Hill and the broader community.

The public open space includes wetland habitat, two hibernacula, and other features that support a diversity of wildlife.

There are also plans to create a bat condo, and implement educational signage in the future. Though the site may currently appear unfinished, grass and other vegetation will fill in the area naturally as time passes, creating a diverse ecosystem.

“Council views this endeavour as a multiphase project, with this first phase transforming the former water reservoirs to augment the natural beauty and environment,” said Toyota. “There will be more to come, and the Town of Creston is appreciative of the support received to create this open space for our community.”

For more information on this project, visit letstalk.creston.ca.

