Town of Creston to begin community consultation regarding curbside pickup expansion

Data will be collected through online surveys, phone calls, social media, webinars and door-to-door consultation

The Town of Creston will begin consulting with the community this month to gather feedback and input regarding the expansion of their curbside waste collection program, where the plan is to incorporate residential organics and recyclables in addition to solid waste pickup.

The expansion of the program is a three-phased approach: community consultation, program planning and implementation.

Colin Farynowski, manager of engineering at the Town of Creston, introduced the strategy to council during a Sept. 29 town council meeting.

“In phase one, we’re going to be looking at building education regarding the anticipated program changes and getting feedback from residents on what they would like to see in the program,” said Farynowski. “By gathering information, we’ll be able to bring back to council during the budget process to help you guys define the role of the program.”

Data will be collected through online surveys, phone calls, social media, webinars and door-to-door consultation.

“Phase one basically commences immediately and will carry through until council approves budgets for 2021,” said Farynowski.

Phase one will run until the end of the year, and phase two is scheduled for January to August 2021.

Farynowski said that the program would be launched sometime in that time period, adding that phase two’s main focus will be to build awareness around the expanded program.

“Educating people, explaining what you can do and can’t do, what the benefits are of greenhouse gas emission reductions. Really focussing on the education and compliance issues,” he said.

Phase three is scheduled for September to December 2021, the town’s anticipated period for when organic material will be ready to be collected.

“That will involve helping people out, explaining why we’re doing things, stepping people through and explaining what’s going on, just so that we’re not leaving people hanging with what’s going on with the program,” said Farynowski.

