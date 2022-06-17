Town of Creston set to launch curbside recycling and organics program

The Town of Creston’s new recycling system starts on June 21. (File photo)

After many years of backyard composting and trips to the recycle depot, Creston residents will finally benefit from a town-wide recycling and organics program.

“Public consultation and conversations with community members inspired us to work towards a more convenient, accessible, and sustainable curbside collection service,” said the Town of Creston in a news release.

“The Town is committed to recycling as many materials as possible to keep them out of landfills and to protect the environment.”

Over the last few weeks, the Town has provided residents with a kitchen catcher for food scraps, as well as a green food waste cart and a blue recycling bin – both for curbside collection.

Garbage collection will change from weekly to bi-weekly collection to accommodate the new program.

Starting the week of June 21, kitchen scraps will be picked up every week from the green food waste carts. Accepted items include vegetable and fruit scraps, coffee grounds, tea bags, and eggshells, as well as other items that can’t normally be composted in backyards. These include meat and fish scraps, bones, fats, grains, cooked foods, food-soiled paper towels/napkins, toothpicks, and chopsticks.

A liner for the food waste cart is not necessary, and biodegradable and compostable plastic bags are not permitted.

The residents who have already established a backyard composting system are encouraged to continue doing so and are not required to change their routine, unless they want to.

Starting on June 28, recycling collection will be picked up every other week. Accepted items include plastic containers, aluminum, steel, paper, paper packaging, cardboard boxes, cartons, and paper cups. Materials should be left loose in the blue bin and not put in a single-use bag.

Some items will still need to be taken to the Creston Recycling Depot, located on Helen Street behind the Arrow Mountain Car Wash, for sorting, such as glass, plastic bags, and plastic wrap.

For more information on the program, visit letstalk.creston.ca/curbside-organic-waste-collection

A map and schedule for collection day can be found online at creston.ca. All bins must be put outside for pick up by 7 a.m. on the scheduled day.

