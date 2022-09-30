Town of Creston receives funding to develop Market Park

The federal government has been investing in projects across B.C. that revitalize public spaces.

On Aug. 30, Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $750,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Town of Creston.

“By investing in shared public spaces like the Town of Creston’s project, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians re-connect with their neighbours, welcome back visitors, and build strong communities for the future,” said Sajjan.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was launched in June 2021.

Over two years, the fund will provide $500 million to Canada’s regional development agencies to invest in public spaces.

In Creston, the funding will be used towards Market Park, which is a public space located between Highway 3 and the Canadian Pacific Railway, spanning from the Creston Valley Grain Elevators to the Pealow’s Independent Grocery Store.

The vacant field in the downtown core will be transformed into a multi-purpose community space.

“Market Park has been a foundational part of our community’s vision for nearly the last 10 years, and would not be possible without the investment from PacifiCan and the CCRF,” said Mayor Ron Toyota.

“We are thrilled to develop this community space that will provide a permanent home for the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market, celebrate the heritage and culture of the Yaqan Nukiy People, encompass recreational features, and serve as a social and multi-modal transportation hub in the heart of our downtown core that showcases Creston’s history, landscape and beauty while improving the economic resilience of the entire Creston Valley.”

Creston Valley