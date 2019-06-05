Black Press File.

Town of Creston receives $200,000 from CBT for Creston Education Centre purchase

The Town of Creston has received a $200,000 grant from Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) to assist with the purchase of the Creston Education Centre (CEC) from School District 8 (Kootenay Lake).

“We gratefully acknowledge the support of Columbia Basin Trust in assisting the town with the purchase of the Creston Education Centre,” said Steffan Klassen, Town of Creston’s director of finance and corporate services. “When the Trust learned of the importance of this project, they stepped up to assist us in keeping this essential community asset available for the early childhood education and other important support programs, all in one place.”

“Through its current and future services, the Creston Education Centre positively affects the well-being of people of all ages in Creston and area,” said Aimee Ambrosone, Columbia Basin Trust director, delivery of benefits. “This purchase helps ensure continued access to these resources—a community priority—plus the services housed in the CEC align with some of the trust’s priorities, from supporting early childhood development to aiding non-profits. This is a positive impact on all fronts.”

The purchase is also possible thanks to a partnership with the Regional District of Central Kootenay which has committed $300,000 towards maintenance and upgrades to the CEC over the next few years and has committed to being a long-term tenant. Valley Community Services has also committed to being a long-term tenant in the building and the Homelinks and itinerant services programs from SD 8 will remain in the south portion of the building.

“The RDCK sees this as a long-term asset for the community, and the local Area Directors and the Board are happy to support it moving forward,” said Stuart Horn, Regional District of Central Kootenay’s Chief Administrative Officer/chief financial officer.

In a separate purchase, beyond the scope of CBT support, the town is also buying two buildings and a property on Canyon Street, east of 16th Avenue. The total of all purchases comes to $550,000.

“It is thanks to the groundswell of community support for this facility that we have been able to move this project forward,” Mayor Ron Toyota said. “The CEC is a cornerstone of our community and we are delighted to see what the future holds.”

“The recreation portion of the building (the gymnasium and fields) will be managed through the Creston and District Recreation Complex,” Klassen said. “There are also three classrooms that are available for rent and/or lease. Interested parties can contact the Town of Creston for more information.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions
Next story
Oil tanker ban off B.C. will divide country, Senate committee says

Just Posted

Town of Creston receives $200,000 from CBT for Creston Education Centre purchase

The Town of Creston has received a $200,000 grant from Columbia Basin… Continue reading

Chief says local indigenous history should not be ignored

Speaking to a large crowd of students and teachers at Prince Charles… Continue reading

RCMP respond to a variety of complaints

Creston RCMP responded to 70 calls for a wide variety of assistance… Continue reading

Creston Wave find success at the first swim meets of the season

At their first swim meet of the season in Nelson, on May… Continue reading

Boil water notice rescinded for a portion of Erickson Water System

The RDCK appreciates Erickson water users’ cooperation and patience during the notice.

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Most Read