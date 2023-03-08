Town of Creston receives $2.35 million from provincial grant

Growing Communities Fund is giving $1 billion to 188 municipalities and regional districts across the province

The Town of Creston is receiving $2.35 million from a new, one-time provincial grant.

Announced on March 3, the $1-billion Growing Communities Fund aims to help local governments in British Columbia meet the demands of unprecedented population growth in areas of infrastructure and amenities, including recreation facilities, parks, and water delivery improvements.

“This funding will greatly benefit Creston residents and taxpayers as we continue to invest in infrastructure and amenities to meet the needs of our growing population, while also serving our existing, new, and future residents,” said Mayor Arnold DeBoon. “We thank Premier David Eby and the Province of British Columbia for this significant investment in our community, and we will ensure that the funding is directed to where it is needed most.”

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs said in a statement the $1 billion in funding was calculated by providing every government $500,000, then adding extra based on population size and per-capita population growth between 2016 and 2021.

The Growing Communities Fund will support 188 municipalities and regional districts across the province.

Other local West Kootenay governments receiving the grant include the Regional District of Central Kootenay ($4.02 million), Nelson, ($4.15), Castlegar ($3.09 million), Trail ($2.98 million), Rossland ($2.15 million) Grand Forks ($1.98 million), the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary ($1.77 million), Warfield ($1.19 million), Nakusp ($1.16 million), Salmo ($1.13 million), Kaslo ($919,000), New Denver ($704,000), Slocan ($624,000), Silverton ($585,000).

“I know first hand how much pressure is on local governments to deliver the services and infrastructure that communities need, and this investment will open countless doors for our communities,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson in a statement.

The funds will become available by the end of March. More information on which projects the grant will be allocated to will be announced as Creston’s council considers infrastructure and amenity priorities.

