Town of Creston preparing grant application to go towards Market Park development

The Town of Creston’s conceptual design for Market Park. Photo: Town of Creston

Staff at the Town of Creston are preparing an application to receive a provincial grant of $1 million, which would go towards the development of the town’s Market Park project.

The grant is through B.C.’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure program, where $90 million will be distributed throughout the province towards supporting community economic resilience, tourism, heritage, and urban and rural economic development projects.

“On top of this, we’re applying to the Columbia Basin Trust for the new grant stream they have for $650,000 — bringing the total to just under $2 million,” said Ross Beddoes, the director of community services at the Town of Creston.

Beddoes also asked that town council consider contributing up to $200,000 to boast for the application, noting that the funds would come from the town’s Gas Tax fund and are not reliant on tax dollars.

“I would like council to receive this information, and that we consider the commitment of that $200,000 funding to be referred to the 2021 Budget Process,” said Beddoes. “The total we could be getting is $1.5 million, and the contribution from the Town of Creston would be contingent upon getting the successful grant application.”

Applications are due on Oct. 29, and if selected as a successful applicant, construction would begin in 2021.

“I think we’re all in favour of endorsing this … it’s a great project to move forward with,” said Mayor Ron Toyota.

The conceptual plan for Market Park is just one of the many projects outlined in the town’s official community plan, which was launched in 2017.

The town’s vision of Market Park is to occupy the brownfield space located between Cook Street and the railway corridor, which is situated between the Creston Valley Visitor Centre/Chamber of Commerce and Pealow’s Independent Grocer.

“The goal is to create a place of distinction within the community where people are motivated to stop, linger, and explore the Park, the downtown and the Valley,” states the community plan.

The future Market Park would be the permanent home of the Farmers’ Market, and will also house other outdoor community events.

Planned park features also include a covered patio, a seating plaza, market stalls, information/ education panels and signs, a public washroom, picnic areas and a Ktunaxa First Nation museum park area.

