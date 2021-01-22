The Town of Creston was added to the SeeClickFix mobile app earlier this week. Photo: Aaron Hemens

The Town of Creston was added to the SeeClickFix mobile app earlier this week. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Town of Creston looking to improve response to non-emergency requests through new program

Through the SeeClickFix mobile app, residents can submit requests for issues such as pot-holes, graffiti, defective streetlights and more. Users can include a photo and pin the location of the issue to the app’s GPS feature.

The Town of Creston has added the municipality to the SeeClickFix mobile app, a program that allows users to report and submit requests regarding non-emergency issues in their town to their local governments.

Through the app, residents can submit requests for issues such as pot-holes, graffiti, defective streetlights and more. Users can include a photo and pin the location of the issue to the app’s GPS feature, which also displays other submitted requests and their statuses.

“It’ll allow us to communicate directly with the people who submit the request. If somebody puts in a request, we get it sent directly to our emails,” said Joel Comer, municipal services coordinator at the Town of Creston. “It gets automatically forwarded to the relevant department. It can skip the step of having to go through a person at the front counter.”

Once a request is submitted, the status of the report is updated regularly by the department responsible for addressing the issue. Users can see and receive updates about their request, whether if it’s in the process of being addressed, or if the case has been closed.

If a user sees that a request has already been submitted for an issue, they can follow the report and receive automatic updates on its status or any comments that are posted.

“The biggest benefit of this is the ability for someone to submit a request, for us to acknowledge it immediately and to provide updates so that a resident feels and can see that it’s actually being worked on, and that it hasn’t just gone into an empty space,” said Comer. “It really helps us close the loop with residents.”

Another feature of the app is that if there’s a road closure or a water main break in a user’s vicinity, the app will send them a notification about this issue.

“It would give us another spot to alert people to things like that,” said Comer.

He added that the app allows the town to be more organized and prompt when it comes to managing service requests.

“The nice thing is that instead of having to track things separately using spreadsheets and going through emails, all these requests will be tracked through this system all in one place,” he said. “It’ll be a lot easier for us to examine our service levels as well.”

The app is free to download, and users are required to create an account in order to submit a request. Users can remain anonymous in the app’s public realm when submitting a request, but their information can still be viewed by the Town of Creston.

Although Creston was added to the app earlier this week, Comer said that the town is planning to publicly launch the initiative and its marketing on Feb. 1.

“One of the portals we’ll be putting on our website on Feb. 1 does allow for a request to be submitted without having an account through that,” he said. “But then we lose the ability to follow-up and update the resident on the status of the issue.”

He added that the town’s focus on the app right now is on “everything infrastructure,” but noted that bylaw services are a feature that could be added in the future.

“It’s super convenient. It’ll save time,” he said. “I hope we get a whole bunch of people submitting requests and using the program. It’ll completely change and update the way we provide service.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teacher launches petition for B.C. to close provincial border, impose stricter quarantine
Next story
Payette fiasco shows need for stronger GG vetting process: LeBlanc

Just Posted

The Town of Creston was added to the SeeClickFix mobile app earlier this week. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Town of Creston looking to improve response to non-emergency requests through new program

Through the SeeClickFix mobile app, residents can submit requests for issues such as pot-holes, graffiti, defective streetlights and more. Users can include a photo and pin the location of the issue to the app’s GPS feature.

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
MP Morrison calls Keystone XL permit cancellation ‘devastating news’

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to the Conservative Party’s removal of a controversial Ontario MP

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health sees 91 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Latest death toll now up to 55

An ARBOC Spirit of Freedom bus. Photo: BC Transit
Creston Valley Transit receives new fleet of buses

The 26-foot light-duty ARBOC Spirit of Freedom buses can carry up to 21 passengers and provide flexibility for up to two mobility aids.

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin sets up for mass vaccination clinic in Toronto, Jan. 17, 2021. B.C. is set to to begin its large-scale immunization program for the general public starting in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

Clinics to immunize four million people by September

The Vancouver-based SAR team successfully rescued two lost snowshoers off of the west side of Tim Jones Peak in the early morning of Monday, Jan. 19. (North Shore Rescue photo)
B.C.’s busiest SAR team raises alarm after 2021 begins with fatality, multiple rescues

‘People beyond ski resort areas of Seymour, Grouse, and Cypress go without cell reception,’ SAR warns

Police are searching for an alleged sex offender, Nicole Edwards, who they say has not returned to her Vancouver halfway house. (Police handout)
Police hunt for woman charged in ‘horrific’ assault who failed to return to Surrey halfway house

Call 911 immediately if you see alleged sex offender Nicole Edwards, police say

A screenshot from a local Instagram account video. The account appeared to be frequented by Mission students, and showed violent videos of students assaulting and bullying other students.
Parents, former students describe ‘culture of bullying’ in Mission school district

Nearly two dozen voices come forward speaking of abuse haunting the hallways in Mission, B.C.

Vaccine rollout is focused on health care workers first, especially those dealing with long-term care facilities. (Nathan Denette - Canadian Press)
General public shouldn’t expect vaccines until fall: Interior Health South Okanagan Similkameen

Interior Health focused on vaccinating long-term and first-line care workers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Joe Biden, then the U.S. vice-president, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take their seats at the start of the First Ministers and National Indigenous Leaders meeting in Ottawa, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau, Biden to talk today as death of Keystone XL reverberates in Canada

President Joe Biden opposed the Keystone XL expansion as vice-president under Barack Obama

Prince Edward Island’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A lozenge plant in Prince Edward Island has laid off 30 workers, citing an “almost non-existent” cold and cough season amid COVID-19 restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
‘Almost non-existent’ cold and cough season: P.E.I. lozenge plant lays off 30 workers

The apparent drop in winter colds across the country seems to have weakened demand for medicine and natural remedies

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Disgraced Kelowna social worker faces another class-action lawsuit

Zackary Alphonse claims he was not informed of resources available to him upon leaving government care

Most Read