Town of Creston launches citizen budget for 2020 budget consultation

The Town of Creston has once again launched Creston Citizen Budget, an interactive budget simulator that asks residents for their feedback on various civic services to inform the Town’s 2020 budget consultation.

Citizens can provide feedback on fire and rescue services, bylaw compliance, police protection, roads and operations, health and sanitation, parks, trails and sidewalks, planning and development services and general government.

As an incentive to complete the short survey, the Town of Creston is offering the chance to win one of three $100 gift certificates to a Creston restaurant of the winner’s choice. The survey will be open until Nov. 17.

The 2020 budget will be available for public review on Dec. 15 and reviewed in an open public meeting on Feb. 3, 2020.

Click here to take part in the survey.

