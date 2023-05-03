Town of Creston celebrates progress on Market Park

The space will serve as the future permanent home of the Farmers’ Market

Progress continues to be made on Market Park, the future permanent home for both the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market and a celebratory space showcasing Yaqan Nukiy heritage and culture.

The space is nestled between Highway 3 and the Canadian Pacific Railway, spanning from the grain elevators to Pealow’s.

Originally initiated in 2013, the Town of Creston applied for provincial funding three years ago with a vision to transform the under-utilized brownfield site into something useful and beautiful. Progress on the park has been funded in part by by Pacific Economic Development Canada ($750,000 – Canada Community Revitalization Fund) and Columbia Basin Trust ($650,000).

Since construction began last year, a number of significant milestones have been achieved. The installation of underground storm, water, and irrigation main lines have been completed. Additionally, light bases and electrical conduit have been installed, and concrete sidewalks and curbs have been poured. Tables, benches, and garbage receptacles have been purchased and are also ready for installation.

Surveying has been completed and the ground is being prepped for pavement. Street and pathway lights are currently being installed, which will further enhance the safety and accessibility of the park.

Looking forward, the town has exciting plans for the remainder of the year and beyond. Pavement is planned for early May, followed by the installation of security fencing along the railway. The irrigation system will be completed, and shrubs, trees, and green spaces will be planted, ensuring that the park is as beautiful as it is functional.

The green space and.pathways will serve as a multi-modal transportation hub with areas for recreation and gathering.

“In addition to being a location for the Farmers’ Market, the park will showcase the rich culture and history of the Yaqan Nukiy peoples through a variety of installations, including a gathering circle designed to honor the cardinal directions, and an ethnobotanical garden featuring information panels with common, Latin, and Ktunaxa names of plants, as well as descriptions of common Ktunaxa uses,” stated the Town of Creston in a release.

“Teepees, tulles and interpretive signage will be present where visitors can learn more about the Yaqan Nukiy history and culture. The park promises to be an immersive experience that offers visitors a unique opportunity to learn about and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of the Yaqan Nukiy peoples.”

Town of Creston staff looks forward to unveiling the completed park with a new name in the near future.

READ MORE: Tick season arrives in the West Kootenay

Creston Valley