Town of Creston Byelection: Meet Candidate Norm Eisler

Norm Eisler is one of five candidates running in the Town of Creston byelection to fill one of two councillor positions.

Norm Eisler has always had an interest in local politics and appreciated its nonpartisan nature.

“People from across the political spectrum can come to agreements for the good of the town that we all love,” he said.

“I want everyone to feel they have a voice in local government.”

He grew up on a farm in Wawota, Sask. In 1989, he moved to B.C. and worked in the forestry industry for 12 years. In 2002, he became a registered massage therapist.

For the last nine years, Eisler has called Creston home and has developed a great love for the town

“I take full advantage of the amazing outdoor opportunities that we have and am involved in many local sports through playing and coaching,” said Eisler.

He believes Creston has an exciting future ahead.

“The farming community continues to expand and secondary businesses are created,” said Eisler.

“The upcoming regional food hub is going to create some wonderful opportunities in the food production sector. Our mills, brewery, and many other businesses are flourishing and providing good-paying and stable jobs.”

He added that the tourism sector is also growing and more people are discovering Creston as a vacation destination.

“Some of our new residents are bringing new and exciting business ideas with them,” Eisler said.

“It is the job of the town to support new and old businesses and promote them by creating a vibrant, attractive, and affordable place to visit and live.”

With that in mind,the affordable housing crisis is at the top of his priority list.

“There are some potential upcoming changes to rules around secondary dwellings in the Agricultural Land Reserve which could help with this issue, but more will be needed,” said Eisler.

“We need to create more low-income housing and multi-family units. Setting the right conditions to encourage secondary carriage houses on peoples existing properties and creating income opportunities for those owners as well could be part of the solution.”

He said the biggest fiscal challenge for Creston is finding the right balance between assigning tax dollars responsibly and creating new opportunities.

To ensure funding for future projects doesn’t come solely from resident tax dollars, he would support utilizing grants from the provincial and federal government.

He is looking forward to connecting with residents from many diverse perspectives and finding common ground.

“Together, we can create an inclusive community where everyone can feel safe to express their true selves and feel valued,” said Eisler.

“Where we look after the most vulnerable among us with respect and dignity. Where we engage positively and build relationships with the Yaqan Nukiy, as we live in their traditional territory. Where we treat our elders with the respect they deserve, learn from their experience and wisdom, and make sure they are cared for as an integral part of our community.”

Eisler can be contacted directly at normeisler4council@gmail.com.

There are two open councillor positions to be filled.

General voting day will take place on Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Upper Rotacrest Hall, located at 239 19 Avenue.

To find out if you are currently registered and eligible to vote, or for further information, please email elections@creston.ca, phone 250-428-2214, visit creston.ca, or visit Town Hall at 238 10 Ave North.

