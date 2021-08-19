Town of Creston asks residents to visit pop-up clinics, get vaccinated

For the week of Aug. 8 to 14, Creston had 49 cases of COVID-19

Over the past few weeks, the Interior Health region has seen an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

For the week of Aug. 8 to 14, Creston itself had 49 cases reported on the BC Centre for Disease Control dashboard.

The Town of Creston issued a public service announcement on Aug. 18 imploring residents to get vaccinated.

“This is unequivocally the highest active case count that we have had here in the Creston area and a marked increase from the previous reporting period, where there were 17 cases reported,” said the Town of Creston in a Facebook post.

“While most cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, fully vaccinated people can also carry COVID-19 – including the Delta variant – and infect others even though they may have minimal or no symptoms.”

Since the province entered step 3 of re-opening on July 1, approximately 70 per cent of the cases in Interior Health were in people who were not vaccinated, 26 per cent of cases were in people who were partially immunized, and only four per cent of the cases were in people who had received two doses.

Most of these cases are in adults between 20 to 40 years old, according to the Interior Health Authority.

“As a community, the best way that we can protect ourselves and each other from COVID-19 and severe illness is to get vaccinated with both doses,” said the Town of Creston.

“Be vigilant with COVID-19 prevention protocols. Remember to wash your hands regularly, and wear masks in indoor public spaces. Above all else, please stay home not just if you are feeling unwell, but also if you have tested positive for COVID-19, even if you have no symptoms and feel fine. COVID-19 can still be spread by those who are asymptomatic.”

Over the next week, there will be a number of pop-up vaccination clinics in Creston:

• Thursday, August 19 at Creston Valley Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday, August 21 at Creston Farmers’ Market (inside the Chamber of Commerce) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 25 at Creston Hotel and Suites Banquet Room (Jimmy’s Pub) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For these clinics, no appointments are necessary. Residents can walk-up, register, and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to receive their first dose of the vaccine. Anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago can get their second dose.

For any further questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare professionals from Interior Health will be on site at the vaccination clinics.

In addition to these pop-up clinics, the Creston Health Centre (located in the lower level of the Creston Valley Hospital, at 312 15 Ave. N) offers a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesdays between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Creston Health Centre is closed between 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

