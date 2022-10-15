Town of Creston announces new mayor and council

DeBoon will be the new mayor, following Toyota’s retirement

Arnold DeBoon will soon be Creston’s new mayor, following Ron Toyota’s retirement after 14 years at the helm.

In the 2022 municipal election, the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, with the preliminary results announced one hour later.

DeBoon had 1,082 votes in his favour, followed by 474 for Nora Maddocks, and 57 for Jim Rota.

Mayoral results. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Incumbents Keith Baldwin, Norm Eisler, and Jim Elford, as well as newcomers Monique Arès, Denise Dumas, and Anthony Mondia will be joining DeBoon on Creston’s council team.

Dumas came out on top with 1,000 votes, followed by 975 for Eisler, 955 for Elford, 814 for Baldwin, 799 for Arès, and 736 for Mondia.

For the Creston position on the School District 8 board, incumbent Becky Coons did not seek re-election. Kathy Etheridge will be stepping in as trustee with 786 votes, ahead of Clements Verhoeven with 598.

Council results. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

“I didn’t really know how what to expect, but once the results came in, I think it kind of set in that I’ve been bestowed with a great responsibility,” said Mondia, who was in attendance at Rotacrest Hall for the count.

“I think there’s a lot to learn because a lot of us are new on there. But we have an experienced council that’s going to help us. I’m excited to figure out what opportunities there are to contribute.”

To finalize the results, an official declaration will be made on Monday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Town releases finalized budget for Creston Emergency Services Building

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionCreston Valley