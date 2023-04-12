Tourism, economic and library grants announced for Nelson-Creston

The money is mostly from one-time grants doled out by the provincial government

A woman takes part in February’s Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival in Nelson. The festival is among a number of events in the Nelson-Creston riding to receive provincial funding. Photo: Tyler Harper

The provincial government has announced Nelson-Creston will receive a number of grants for tourism events, economic diversification projects, and local libraries.

MLA Brittny Anderson said in an April 12 statement that 14 events, including Shambhala Music Festival and the Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival, will receive a total of $485,200 as part of $30 million in one-time grants from the Fairs, Festivals and Events Program funding.

Shambhala will receive the bulk of funding with $250,000 going to the Salmo event. Kaslo Jazz will be funded $123,800.

Other Nelson area events being funded include: the Nelson International Mural Festival ($29,000); Elephant Mountain Literary Festival ($6,300); Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival ($3,500); Annual Sinixt Columbia River Canoe Journey and Salmon Ceremony ($2,300); Kootenay Film Festival ($8,000); Salmo’s Unicorn Music Festival ($19,300); and Ymir’s Tiny Lights Festival ($22,500).

Creston’s Fall Fair receives $6,100, Hop to Vine Festival gets $3,300, and the Creston Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo was funded $4,100.

“More than ever before people feel the need to come together and celebrate” said Anderson. “Fairs, festivals and special events are key ingredients to thriving communities. I am grateful we are funding organizations that host spectacular events throughout the Kootenays and across B.C.”

The Kootenay are also receiving $1.9 million from the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program.

Funding announcements in the Nelson-Creston riding include:

• Kootenay Employment Service Society’s Entrepreneurship Development (RED) Program: $916,780

• Kootenay Association for Science and Technology’s Youth Entrepreneurship Program: $398,445

• Village of Kaslo’s Kaslo Economic Infrastructure Acceleration Project: $100,00

• Kootenay Lake Historical Society’s Responsible Tourism, Education, and Project Management project: $100,000

• Lardeau Valley LINKS Capacity Building project: $99,986

• South Kootenay Lake Community Service Society’s Kootenay Lake Geothermal Exploration project: $99,985

• Community Futures Central Kootenay’s West Kootenay Recruitment Agency project: $80,000

• Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trails Society’s Milford Ridge Trail Feasibility Assessment project: $79,556

• Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce’s West Kootenay Boundary 3PL Distribution Hub Feasibility project: $49,200.00

Anderson also announced money coming as part of a one-time $45-million provincial grant to all 71 B.C. libraries.

The Nelson Public Library will receive $222,876.31, followed by Creston Public Library ($185,035.53), Salmo Public Library ($101,678.96) and Kaslo and District Public Library ($96,933.16).

“Libraries are important places in our community,” said Anderson. “This funding will allow our libraries to continue to be a safe spaces focused on diversity and inclusion where all members of the community have equitable access to programs, collections and services.”