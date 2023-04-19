Tour of Honour rolls through Creston

The tour is raising funds for Honour House, a place of recovery for those in uniform

To raise funds for those in uniform in need of a safe place to stay, the Tour of Honour is travelling across B.C. and the Yukon over the next three months.

Ten days after hitting the road, Tim Armstrong arrived at the Creston Legion on April 12 to represent Honour House.

Located in New Westminster, Armstrong explained that Honour House is a “home away from home” and place of recovery for veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, emergency services personnel, and others in uniform. Those who need to receive medical care and treatment in the Metro Vancouver area can apply to stay with their families completely free of charge.

“We’ve had over 13,000 night stays and helped a lot of families in need since we opened our doors,” said Armstrong, who has been a volunteer since Honour House originally opened its doors in 2009.

In 2019, the charitable society launched its newest endeavour – Honour Ranch, a tranquil retreat of 10 private cabins with supportive mental health programming. The 120 acres of rolling hills near Ashcroft offers a place of education and growth for uniformed men and women suffering from stress-related injuries including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We researched what does it take to recover from these mental health injuries, and it’s really about getting back to nature, to an area where you feel safe, secure and peaceful away from the rat race,” said Armstrong.

This is a challenge that he can personally relate to, following his retirement as fire chief in New Westminster.

“Near the end of my career, I was starting to feel the pressures of 40 years of cumulative stress. It started to get to me, so I thought it was time to retire,” he said. “But I didn’t want to walk away from service entirely, so this is my way of healing and giving back.”

The programs at Honour Ranch continue to expand, with equine therapy now being discussed.

“It’s been a lifesaver for many already,” Armstrong said. “We’ve had groups, like retired veterans, come to Honour Ranch for sessions. It’s been super rewarding to see people come together.”

With this being the second tour to raise awareness since 2016, Honour House now has a wrapped Humvee and trailer going along for the journey, donated by the New Westminster police.

In each community along the way, Armstrong and other volunteers will stop in at Royal Canadian Legions, military bases, fire departments, town halls, and police stations to spread the word about their cause.

Funds raised during the tour will be used to support both Honour House and Honour Ranch. For more information, contact 778-397-4399 or admin@honourhouse.ca. Visit honourhouse.ca to donate.

