Shammah Jolayemi is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy who Toronto police say was abducted in the northwestern part of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service

Toronto boy, 14, still missing hours after Amber Alert; believed abducted

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert remains missing.

The alert, issued around midnight, comes amid concern Shammah Jolayemi was abducted in the northwest part of the city.

Police said they were “extremely concerned” for his safety.

The teen was last seen Wednesday morning — in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Police say they are looking for two men, between 18 and 22 years old, who were wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads.

Officers are also looking for a black Jeep Wrangler with oversize front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

A vehicle of interest to the Toronto Police Service is seen in a still image handout from a surveillance camera. Police say they are looking for a 14 year old boy who may have been abducted. The vehicle of interest is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service.

Investigators say they want to speak to the boy’s step-brother, Olalekan Osikoya.

Shammah is described as about six feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoody, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, shiny black puffy coat, and black and yellow Air Jordan shoes.

Investigators offered no further details as of Thursday morning.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Amber Alert

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Five arrested after refusing to leave BC Legislature building
Next story
New presumed COVID-19 case in Quebec could bring Canada’s count to 35

Just Posted

Windstorm downs power lines across swath of West Kootenay

Hundreds still without power on Wednesday morning

Colville schools close a second day on coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

Thunder Cats down 2-1 in playoff series

By Lorne Eckersley It’s not for lack of effort that the Creston… Continue reading

School officials close Colville schools amid coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

Sexual assault stories from treeplanting camps ‘shocking but not surprising’

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Five arrested after refusing to leave BC Legislature building

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

The moose had fallen through the ice on a pond in Fort St. John

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

Most Read