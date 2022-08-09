A Save Old Growth supporter sits atop the Victoria visitor centre Aug. 9 in a protest against old-growth logging in B.C. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

A Save Old Growth supporter sits atop the Victoria visitor centre Aug. 9 in a protest against old-growth logging in B.C. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Topless demonstrator perches on B.C. rooftop to expose need for ‘dramatic change’

Save Old Growth supporter launches downtown Victoria protest to end all old-growth logging

A demonstrator against old-growth logging has positioned themselves on the roof of Victoria’s visitor centre and draped signs over the harbourfront tourism hub.

The Save Old Growth supporter has stickers with the group’s name over their breasts and also has “961 days left” written on their torso. Save Old Growth has gained notoriety for its traffic-halting demonstrations this year as its members call on B.C. to end to all old-growth forest logging within its borders.

The group’s Twitter account said the individual, referred to as Ever, said “my actions may seem dramatic but we need dramatic change now for a livable future tomorrow.”

More to come.

READ: Save Old Growth resumes B.C. traffic disruptions with Vancouver blockade

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

forestryVictoria

Previous story
Cloverdale senior hit by tag-teaming scammers, defrauding her of $15,000
Next story
Facebook fails to get $50M lawsuit by accused B.C. fraudster dismissed by court

Just Posted

The Sergyeyev family poses in Istanbul, Turkey (Emre Senay’s hometown) in happier times during a visit in September 2021. Photo: Submitted
Ukrainian family reunites in the Kootenays

Robert Louie Sr. pictured with his new truck. (Submitted)
Lower Kootenay Band loses a legend

Nanaimo RCMP say a firearm allegedly used in a shooting Monday, Aug. 2, has been found and a suspect charged with attempted murder remains in custody. (News Bulletin file photo)
Castlegar man killed by tree at Rossland golf course

Turbo Bambi is seen here working a piece for the Nelson International Mural Festival. The event opens Friday in Nelson. Photo: Electrify Photography.
Nelson International Mural Festival to open with acclaimed artists, live performances, activities