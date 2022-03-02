Tilia Botanicals: The Age of Stress and Anxiety

By Rachel Beck, Medical Herbalist and Co-owner of Tilia Botanicals

Stress happens. It’s as simple as that. Sometimes we are more stressed, sometimes less, but the reality is that very few people do not have some level of stress in their lives.

So, you are not alone in feeling stressed and anxious, particularly given the events of the last few years. It is how you deal with this stress that determines the impact this will have on your health. Fortunately, there are many ways to address stress including nutrition, lifestyle changes, and natural remedies. It is also important to recognize that sometimes you may need extra help and should look to your health care provider if other methods aren’t working for you.

The first thing we tell people is “be kind to yourself”. Most people are generally so busy worrying about the past and the future that they seldom take the time to just stop and take a few deep breaths and really enjoy the moment they’re in. Simply try doing this three times a day for a week and you should notice a difference. We tend to beat ourselves with the “what ifs” of life instead of being kind to ourselves in the moment. The more you practice being kind to yourself, the better you will feel.

When addressing stress issues, nutrition plays a big part. When we are finding it hard to cope this is generally the one area that suffers first. We grab sugar laden treats to give us energy, drink endless cups of coffe,e and grab quick meals to eat on the run or pop in the microwave. Research has now identified what is known as the “Brain Gut Axis” and it shows a direct link between a healthy gut and a healthy brain. Focus on cutting out sugar and refined foods and start looking for healthier meal options as a start. Adding more fermented foods to your diet can also support good gut/brain health.

Herbs and essential oils can also offer support to your overall health during stressful times. Herbs such as Ashwagandha, Borage, Holy Basil, and Licorice can help to balance both your nervous and endocrine systems. The relaxing herbs Skullcap, Passionflower, Kava, Lemon Balm, and Chamomile can help calm and restore your nerves. Essential oils such as Lavender, Bergamot, Clary Sage and Rose can all be used to counteract the effects of stress.

It is so important to create balance. Although stress is an inevitable part of every day, it is possible to make it pale in comparison to the pleasures of life. So, focus on the moment, eat well and, if needed, take advantage of plant medicine. Your mental health is precious, so take time to pamper it.

For more information on herbs to help with chronic stress and anxiety, visit tiliabotanicals.com/blog.

Rachel Beck and Jessica Schearer, two women with a passion for herbs and learning, opened Tilia Botanicals together in 2014. They aim to provide a modern approach to herbal medicine right here in the Creston Valley. For more information, check out tiliabotanicals.com or visit the store at 115 20 Ave S.

