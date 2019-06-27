Lori Cameron owner of Gift Baskets and Loose Leaf Teas by Tigz Design. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)

Tigz Designs celebrates 5th anniversary

Lori and Bill Cameron opened Gift Baskets by Tigz Designs in the fall of 2014. It was meant as only a temporary, pop-up shop. Fast forward five years and Tigz Designs is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

“We opened the doors in late fall and planned on staying until the end of December,” said Lori. “It was wonderful to interact with customers. I loved it! By the time December 31 came around, I was hooked! So we decided to stay.”

“At that time, all we had was metal shelving that we had borrowed. We had no shelves other than that, so Bill got to work and made all the shelving and did all the renovations in the store for a grand opening. When renovations were completed, it was Canada Day weekend. That’s when we had our grand opening.”

Over time, Tigz Designs expanded its loose leaf tea selection to include luxury teas from around the world. The teas line the shelves behind the counter, creating the Tigz Tea Hut Experience.

“We love being able to provide teas from all over the world to people in Creston,” said Lori.

On Saturday, June 29, from 10-5 p.m., Lori and Bill are inviting their customers to come and join them in celebrating their fifth anniversary with Tigz’ customer appreciation day. Highlights of the event will include in-store specials, all day samples, the biggest bulk tea sale of the year and $500 in door prizes.

“We are going to be drawing a prize with every purchase,” said Lori. “One per customer.”

For more information on Tigz Designs, visit its website at www.tigzdesigns.com.

Previous story
Liberals look at short-term changes in strategies targeting rural Canada
Next story
At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Just Posted

Explicit Safer Sex Guide given to Creston elementary students as resource

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information and is meant for mature audiences.

Walk a mile in her shoes fundraiser a success

AM Event Coordination teamed up with Save-On-Foods and Kootenai Community Centre Society to host Creston’s first Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser.

Choose Natural expands into a holistic healing centre

Choose Natural holistic healing centre focuses on the body, mind, spirit, and emotions for optimal health and wellness.

RDCK asks province for more powers to regulate private land logging

‘If the province won’t step up, we will have to’

Making big strides towards reconciliation

Aboriginal Walk/Run event wuqanq̓ankimik a huge success

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Liberals look at short-term changes in strategies targeting rural Canada

The government isn’t announcing any new spending, but ways to more efficiently dole out promised cash

Every situation is different, jurors hear at coroners inquest into Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Pediatrician says involuntary treatment necessary following overdose, opioid use

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Fastest improving schools are in cities including Agassiz, Kitimat and 100 Mile House

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Fundraiser for Sparwood cancer patient raises over $80k

“Friday was something I won’t ever forget,” said Sparwood’s Barry Marchi.

Most Read