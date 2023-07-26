Kimberley RCMP commend actions of two bystanders who provided life saving measures on unresponsive three-year-old who nearly drowned in Wasa Lake on July 25.

Kimberley RCMP commend actions of two bystanders who provided life saving measures on unresponsive three-year-old who nearly drowned in Wasa Lake on July 25.

Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake

Unresponsive child pulled from water and resuscitated

The Kimberley RCMP is recognizing and commending the actions of the individuals who saved the life of a three-year-old child who nearly drown in Wasa Lake on July 25.

The RCMP were called around 1 p.m. to Wasa for a reported drowning involving a small child and investigation indicated the three-year-old had gone into the water and was then unresponsive.

The girl was then rescued by her father and two bystanders. The two bystanders provided life-saving measure resulting in the resuscitation of the child.

She was transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital before getting transferred to a larger medical facility.

According to RCMP the child is in stable condition.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Significant blazes in multiple B.C. locations, as record wildfire season continues
Next story
UPDATE: Trudeau announces major cabinet shake-up, 7 new ministers

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP commend actions of two bystanders who provided life saving measures on unresponsive three-year-old who nearly drowned in Wasa Lake on July 25.
Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

Creston Valley Little League concludes another successful season

Grizzly bears have special significance to the people of B.C. culturally and symbolically. Additionally, in western Canada, they are designated federally as a species of special concern. Photo: John Thomas/Unsplash
B.C. looking for input on grizzly stewardship, bear viewing