Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake

The Kimberley RCMP is recognizing and commending the actions of the individuals who saved the life of a three-year-old child who nearly drown in Wasa Lake on July 25.
The RCMP were called around 1 p.m. to Wasa for a reported drowning involving a small child and investigation indicated the three-year-old had gone into the water and was then unresponsive.
The girl was then rescued by her father and two bystanders. The two bystanders provided life-saving measure resulting in the resuscitation of the child.
She was transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital before getting transferred to a larger medical facility.
According to RCMP the child is in stable condition.