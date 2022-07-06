Three Shuswap residents killed in head-on collision on Highway 1

Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that took the lives of three Shuswap residents on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Three Shuswap residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Sorrento.

Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the fatal motor-vehicle collision that occurred in the 400 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Sorrento, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Officers arriving on the scene learned from BC Emergency Health Services personnel that occupants of both vehicles involved had all died at the scene.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, witnesses report that a black sedan that had been travelling eastbound, traveled into the oncoming lane of a westbound SUV, colliding head on,” said RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Shoihet said a collision reconstructionist from BCHP was called to assist in the investigation, which had the highway closed for a number of hours.

The BC Coroners Service responded and is conducting a parallel investigation into circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 51-year-old Sorrento man, and a 67-year old woman and 60-year-old man, both from Blind Bay.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

