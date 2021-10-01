Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested three men for refusing to wear masks and getting aggressive with others on a BC Ferries sailing bound for Swartz Bay on Sept. 24. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested three men for refusing to wear masks and getting aggressive with others on a BC Ferries sailing bound for Swartz Bay on Sept. 24. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Three men arrested after defying mask mandate, threatening passengers on ferry to Vancouver Island

The maskless men reportedly threatened to fight others on the Sept. 24 sailing

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested three men for allegedly refusing to wear masks and getting aggressive with others on a BC Ferries sailing bound for Vancouver Island on Sept. 24.

Officers boarded the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay Spirit of British Columbia ferry just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 due to reports of three men who were threatening to fight other passengers.

All passengers aged 12 and over must wear masks in indoor spaces aboard vessels and at ferry terminals.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the three men became aggressive after passengers confronted them about not wearing masks. BC Ferries officials also told the men they were required to wear masks.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez, media relations officer for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, said the provincial mask mandates are in place to protect the public and help control the spread of COVID-19.

“These individuals defied the direction of the trained crew members whose job is first and foremost to keep passengers safe,” Sanchez said. “These three men took it upon themselves to put others’ health at risk by refusing to wear the masks on a crowded voyage and when confronted on their behaviour, threatened others.”

The three men were released with a December court date in Victoria and conditions barring them from BC Ferries property.

READ: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrySaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Greater Vancouver mall evacuated amid unconfirmed reports of gunshots and pipe bomb
Next story
Another 714 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Friday, 11 more deaths

Just Posted

Construction on the Creston Emergency Services Building is scheduled for completion in spring 2022. (Photo courtesy of Town of Creston)
Creston’s town council provides update on construction budget for new emergency services building

Blue Canoe Orchard owner Emily Chambers had an incredibly busy first season. (Photo submitted)
Local orchard owners reflect on first season in the Creston Valley

School District 20 is advising the public there has been a positive case of COVID-19 at the Trail high school. Photo: Trail Times
COVID-19 exposures reported at 7 West Kootenay schools

Letters to the editor.
Letter to the Editor: The Move to Creston