A five-tonne truck is just barely visible following the second winter storm to hit the Shuswap since the New Year. (Liisa Hoas/Contributed)

Thousands in southern B.C. without power in aftermath of winter storm

Majority of power outages impacting Shuswap region

Thousands awoke in the dark Saturday following a southerly moving winter storm overnight, which brought strong wind gusts and extensive rain and snow.

Roughly 14,000 BC Hydro customers in the Thompson-Shuswap region were without power Saturday morning, according to the power utility’s website.

A further 1,350 customers were in the dark in the Okanagan and Kootenay regions, and 1,700 in the Lower Mainland.

Meanwhile, Campbell River on Vancouver Island was hardest hit overnight, with more than 1,200 customers impacted.

A majority of the outages were cause by trees falling on wires.

ALSO READ: Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

On Friday, Environment Canada placed a number of cities along the south coast under weather warnings due to a Pacific storm moving to the mainland from Vancouver Island. The storm cancelled a number of BC Ferries between Nanaimo and Vancouver.

A Snowfall warning is still in effect along the Coquihalla Highway. The national weather agency is calling for up to 15 centimetres of snow to fall along the major highway, followed by a further five to 10 centimetres overnight and into Sunday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds set table for school-food program, warned to avoid top-down approach

Just Posted

No Kootenay records broken in wet and warm December

Christmas let it snow, but there wasn’t much cold

UPDATE: ‘Rapid response’ to diesel leak in Kootenay River after derailment south of Creston

Potential diesel in Kootenay River up to 7,200 litres; containment in place 45km south of border

Idaho train derailment spills diesel in Kootenay River south of Creston

Containment booms set up to stop diesel flow from Jan. 1 derailment near Bonners Ferry, Idaho

Creston a stop on weekly Kalso-Calgary bus route

Mountain Man Mike’s offering weekly Kaslo-Creston runs, and twice-weekly Kalso-Vancouver runs

First 2020 baby for interior health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Most Read