Update: Trail RCMP prioritize return of stolen 3D printers

The suspects jacked a rear door to the library to gain entry

Update Wednesday, Oct. 6:

Two of the stolen 3-D printers are Makerbot Sketch printers. The third is an unknown brand as it was donated from a tech club.

Trail RCMP report they have received information from the public and will be following up.

The priority is to have the printers returned and police ask anyone who is in possession of them to return them to the Trail and District Public Library, says Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“The printers may not be in possession of the suspects who stole them,” he explained. “(We) look to whomever has them to return them so our 3-D printer library youth programs can recommence.”

Police are asking for tips in identifying three thieves – and help in locating the 3-D printers – the trio of culprits stole from the Trail and District Public Library in the late hours of Sunday, Sept. 26 or early hours the following morning.

A call about a break, enter and theft at the public library, located in the Riverfront Centre in downtown Trail, came into the police detachment just after 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27

Thieves pried open the rear door to the facility sometime during the night and stole three 3-D printers from inside the library.

The three printers are valued at $5,000.

Security camera footage from inside the library and surveillance footage from the area depicts three suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a Caucasian man, disposable face mask, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, brown jacket, light colored pants with side pockets, and black shoes

Suspect one. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect #2 is described as a Caucasian man with dark hair, wearing a dark coloured face mask, gray and black hooded jacket, light coloured pants, and black shoes.

Suspect 2. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect #3 is described as a Caucasian man wearing a brown jacket, gray pants, black shoes, and carrying a backpack.

(Note: Police report the fourth person in this outside photo is not suspected to be part of the crime.)

Suspect 3, blue sweater. Photo: Trail RCMP

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts ocation of the 3-D printers, please contact the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigating officer.

