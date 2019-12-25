The Legion installs new executive committee for 2020

2020 Royal Canadain Legion Branch #29 executive committee members (left to right) executive Jim Hughes, incoming Sargent-at-arms Emery Mainville, pastor of the branch Pastor Harry Haberstock, second vice president Wayne Baily, outgoing Sargent-at-arms, Willy Raaymakers, first vice president Gail Landon, president Joe Nadon, executive Louise Geoffrion, past president Tammy Sommerfeld, secretary-treasurer Karen Shannon, executive John Chisamore and executive Amanda Lawrence.

Effective Jan. 1 the Royal Canadain Legion Branch #29 executive committee will begin its duties. For the first time since the Second World War, the executive community is comprised of three members under 40 years of age.

“We value that diversity in ages and are looking forward to a positive, energized year,” said Gail Landon first vice-president. “We also have a very active group called the Do’ ers that really make things happen in our branch.”

The veterans’ service organization welcomes anyone who wants to join and volunteer with the Legion.

“We value community participation; please feel welcome to join us,” said Landon. “The Do’ers meet monthly their next meeting is on Jan. 14.”

To volunteer with the Creston Legion call 250-428-4252.

