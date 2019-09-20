American Bullfrogs have been migrating to from Idaho into the Creston Valley via the Kootenay River since 2015. (Photo submitted)

The invasion of the American Bullfrog in the Creston Valley

The invasive American Bullfrog has been migrating from Idaho into the Creston Valley via the Kootenay River since 2015.

The Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is currently working on a bullfrog control program to locate and attempt eradication of the invasive American bullfrogs in the Creston Valley.

“We have a whole team, myself included, that work on the American bullfrog control effort,” said American Bullfrog Program coordinator Matt Morrison. “Last year, the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society was doing work related to bullfrog control. And this year, the province took the lead on the program. We’ve been running since May; we’ve been looking for bullfrogs throughout the whole valley.”

The four-person team traps and surveys the bullfrogs before euthanasing them, focusing on tadpoles and juvenile frogs to decrease the population.

“Last year we did a lot of work on Mawson Lake right on the border,” said Morrison. “There was a breeding event that occurred in 2017, a population explosion, and in 2018, we saw what we call a metamorphic explosion. That’s the tadpoles emerging out of the water as frogs. We caught about 400 frogs.”

This year the team is once again focusing its efforts on Mawson Lake, however, several wetland areas in the Creston Valley have been affected by the invasive species.

“This year, we found multiple new breeding sites in several wetlands located in the Creston Valley,” said Morrison.

The Ministry of Forests will continue their efforts to eradicate the bullfrog to the end of October.

“We call it quits at the end of October,” said Morrison. “It begins to be too cold for the bullfrog, and that’s when they start their winter buried deep in the mud till next spring.”

This year Morrison expects to capture close to 1,500 bullfrogs in the Creston Valley.

“This year we did not see a population explosion like we saw the previous year, which suggests that we were successful in preventing additional breeding in Mawson Lake,” said Morrison. “What that tells us is that if we put the effort in and remove bullfrogs from the system, we can prevent breeding from occurring, drastically reducing the number of bullfrogs that we’re seeing.

For information on how to identify bullfrogs, visit the CKISS website at www.ckiss.ca. Bullfrog sightings can be reported by phone: 250-354-6333 or email kootenaybullfrog@gov.bc.ca. (Remember when reporting sightings, please note where and when you spotted/heard it, and take a photo if possible.)

Also read: B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank
Next story
Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Just Posted

Casey’s Community House jail and bait fundraiser was a success

Cops for Kids rode through Creston on Sept. 10. In anticipation of… Continue reading

Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP responds to Trudeau brownface scandal

Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power

Rehabilitation work will begin to improve the Kootenay River bridge

Rehabilitation work will begin this week to improve the reliability and extend… Continue reading

Liberals’ Kootenay-Columbia candidate stands by Trudeau despite scandal

Robin Goldsbury says the prime minister’s racist photo is a learning opportunity

How informed are you?

Since the election last October, I have attended many councils, committee of… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Most Read