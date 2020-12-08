The Home Stretch: Creston Ministerial Hampers Update

“Due to the help of so many in our community, we are excited to let you know that we have reached our $50,000 goal that we set a few months ago.”

By Hermen Koehoorn, Creston Ministerial Association president and pastor of New Life Church

Well, Creston, I can’t say that I am surprised but I am certainly blown away by the giant heart of our community, which has been clearly manifested through the amount of support that has come in so far for the Ministerial Christmas Hampers.

From people wanting to volunteer, to the generous use of equipment, to financial support and toy drives, it’s been incredible to see how much good there still is in the hearts of people. In the face of challenging times, it sometimes seems hard to find good news in this world as of late.

Well, as most of you know, this time of year should be all about good news. Not only the good news that typically comes with Christmas — as many would relate to the coming of Jesus as a baby to bring renewed hope into a hopeless time — but also an opportunity where people have what seems to be a greater desire to share love and care for each other in whatever way they can.

Particularly this year, there seems to be a great desire to see more positive and uplifting things than in years past. We all need something to lift our spirits in one way or another.

This year’s Ministerial Hamper program is put together for exactly that reason. Due to the help of so many in our community, we are excited to let you know that we have reached our $50,000 goal that we set a few months ago. If you would still like to donate financially we would encourage you to do so as the work of the ministerial is a year-round effort. We have finalized the plans for the distribution of the hampers which will happen next week on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you have registered for a hamper, please come up to the Rec Centre parking lot and you will be directed from there.

Again, I want to thank all of those who have been involved in any way and will be involved in the coming week. Those who have donated, coordinated and just plain encouraged others. THANK YOU, from the bottom of our hearts, as a ministerial and all those who will be blessed by your gift to them.

We live in an amazing community filled with much love and care. Your Ministerial Association prays that your Christmas season will be blessed beyond measure and filled with peace, joy and love.