Racheal Beck and Jessica Shearer are hosting the Great Tilia Bake Off. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

The great Tilia Bake-Off comes to Creston

Inspired by the Great British Baking Show, Tilia Botanicals is hosting the Great Tilia Bake-Off.

Amateur bakers of all ages are invited to submit their favourite original (or adapted) savoury appetizer or sweet treat recipe using Tilia Botanicals culinary ingredients for a chance to win one of two grand prizes.

The winner from each category will win a $200 culinary gift basket and an all-day cooking class for two.

“Chef Corrine Lauro from Retro Cafe, pastry chef Danika Wishlow from Luv at First Bite, and cookbook author and food blogger Michele Romano will host the all-day cooking class,” said Rachel Beck, co-owner of Tilia Botanicals. “Second and third-place winners will receive a culinary gift basket valued at $100. The under 12 children’s categories will win a gift basket valued at $100.”

Beck and her business partner Jessica Shearer will shortlist entries to the top three recipes in each category before serving the recipes at the Tilia Botanical ladies night celebration on Nov. 25 to be judged and voted on.

“To keep the contest fun, every week leading up to Tilia Botonical ladies night celebration, we will draw for a mini culinary gift pack. The weekly draw is open to anyone who submits a recipe before entry closing date,” said Beck.

The Great Tilia Bake-Off is now accepting recipes until Nov. 15.

For complete contest rules and regulations, visit www.tiliabotanicals.com.

